Shoreline City Council statement regarding events in Minneapolis

Shoreline City Hall and Council Chambers

Photo by Mike Remarcke

At the January 26, 2026 City Council meeting Mayor Betsy Robertson read the following statement on behalf of the whole Council regarding ICE tactics in Minneapolis:





We are deeply saddened and troubled by the enforcement tactics employed by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency across our nation. We unequivocally call for an immediate end to all federal law enforcement tactics that generate fear, disrupt families, and ultimately undermine the safety and stability of our community.No one should fear for their own safety in their community, especially from those sworn to protect it. We believe that law enforcement must always act with integrity and professionalism. The Shoreline Police Department works hard to build trust throughout the community by treating all individuals with respect and dignity. We appreciate their commitment to creating a safe community for all here in Shoreline.We reaffirm our commitment to creating an inviting, equitable, and safe community for all and to protecting the Constitutional right of all individuals to peacefully protest. Shoreline is a community that celebrates its diversity and respects the human dignity of everyone regardless of where they are from or how they arrived here.