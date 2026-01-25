Op-Ed: Why Shoreline Students Need Voters to Support the 2026 Levies

Years of state underfunding, outdated staffing models, and inflation have left schools with few options



By Malorie Larson



The Shoreline School District (SSD) Replacement EP&O Levy for 2027-2030 that will be on the ballot February 10th 2026 is asking voters to continue supporting our community’s children in our schools, in large part because the state and federal government continue to underfund public education.



Since 2021, Washington State has underfunded Shoreline School District by $136M—$6M for utilities and insurance, $22M for special education, and $107M for salaries and benefits. And that’s just for basic needs.



