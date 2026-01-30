Jobs: City of Shoreline Associate Planner – Transportation









The Transportation team is committed to bringing the vision of a welcoming, equitable, sustainable, and safe community into being through responsible management, improvement, and expansion of transportation infrastructure and supportive programs. Our six-person team is involved in all aspects of planning, engineering, maintenance and operations affecting transportation facilities in Shoreline. At the City of Shoreline, you will be part of the team at the forefront of this transformation. The City is committed to an aggressive reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through Resolution 494 and the recently adopted Climate Action Plan . Shoreline recently declared its commitment to becoming an actively anti-racist city by passing Resolution 467 and working to understand how undoing racism in all forms shows up in city policies and services.





Our team routinely works with a broad variety of stakeholders including all departments in the City, the general public, elected officials, public agencies, businesses, private consultants, and developers, providing technical guidance and support to ensure impacts and changes to our transportation system and the way it’s used are aligned with plans and leading industry standards. A collaborative, solution-oriented attitude is essential to this work.



The Associate Planner (Transportation) works under the direction of the Transportation Manager in Public Works and plays a critical role supporting the creation and implementation of long-range and short-range transportation planning efforts, such as the Transportation Master Plan and the City’s strategic transportation safety plan. This position also supports micromobility initiatives, management of the City’s bikeshare program, implementation of micromobility hubs, and developing funding strategies and alternatives for active transportation facility expansion and rehabilitation.









The successful candidate will enjoy a diversity of experiences in the transportation realm, will be adaptable to both autonomous and highly collaborative projects, and will have experience conducting policy research, supporting high-profile planning projects, performing and reviewing data analysis, making public presentations, and providing customer service. Please apply at: Associate Planner - Transportation








