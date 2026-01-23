Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage and Edmonds College present Seussical - free to the community



Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage and Edmonds College present Seussical TYA (Theatre for Youth Audiences), February 20-March 8, 2026.





The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust containing Whos, including Jojo, who has too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge – not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left to his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird.





Although Horton faces many obstacles, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, chosen family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.



At Ballyhoo one of our missions is to make live theatre accessible to families who might not otherwise have the chance to attend.





In partnership with Edmonds College, we’re proud to be producing our SECOND completely free children’s show for the community.





February 20 – March 8, 2026.



Last year we welcomed over 1,700 children and their families into the theatre for our multi-award nominated A Year with Frog and Toad. This year we're bringing that magic back with something wonderfully whimsical: Seussical TYA (Theatre for Youth Audiences). Performances will be held at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College 20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036.







For free tickets please visit ballyhootheatre.org









Tony-winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo.