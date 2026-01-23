Bethany Church finds a home in Mountlake Terrace

In 2014 Bethany Community Church North set up a congregation in Shoreline. They purchased a building on Aurora which had previously housed a strip club and completely refurbished it into a bright and airy space. They called it The Junction and leased the front to the One Cup Coffee shop, and later another coffee shop. At first they used the back of the building for church offices but moved for a quieter space to do their work.





They held services first at nearby Shorewood High School and later at the Shoreline Auditorium at the Shoreline Center where they have remained.





In 2021 they leased the former Family Fun Center near SR 99 (Aurora) at 220th and completely remodeled it. It had just been completed and they were ready to move in when a complex electrical fire destroyed the entire building.









Endings and beginnings all in one day. Thankful for the many hands that helped us move out of the Shoreline Auditorium. After 15 years of being a mobile church, we’re moving into a permanent worship space. Can’t wait to worship together. Join us next Sunday, Jan 25th at 9am or 10:30am at 6707 220th St. SW, Mountlake Terrace, WA

--Diane Hettrick











