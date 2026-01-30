Mud Bay delivers a strong start to the year for PNW Animal Shelters

"This generous food donation makes an immediate and meaningful difference for the dogs in our care. Because of partners like Mud Bay, we’re able to focus our resources where they matter most—healing, nourishment, and helping animals on their journey home,” said Sara Gómez Taylor from PAWS in Lynnwood.





“We partner with over 60 dedicated animal welfare organizations and shelters, each uniquely connected to a local Mud Bay store in their shared community,” said Justin Anderson, Senior Marketing Manager at Mud Bay. “For more than 30 years, we’ve built strong, lasting relationships with these organizations and understand the meaningful impact food and supply donations can have.”

To further increase the program's impact, Mud Bay contributed an additional $30,000 distributed across participating animal welfare organizations. This support is part of the company's broader commitment to animal welfare, which saw more than $2 million in food and supplies donated to shelters and rescues across the region in 2025.





About Mud Bay

Founded in Olympia in 1988, Mud Bay is a family- and employee-owned pet retailer with 64 locations across Washington and Oregon, known for its expertise, welcoming stores, and ongoing support for Pacific Northwest animal welfare organizations.







The program unites Mud Bay customers and pet food manufacturing partners to deliver high-quality, nutritious food directly to local shelters. When customers purchased food for their own pets, participating manufacturers matched those purchases with donations to animal welfare organizations. Customers also contributed by donating wish-list items at their local Mud Bay stores.As, Mud Bay is deeply committed to the communities it serves.