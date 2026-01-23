Laurel Cove four-part series on Alzheimer's begins February 3, 2026
Friday, January 23, 2026
Laurel Cove is joining forces with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring you a Special Presentation Series focused on raising awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia and improving the lives of all those impacted by it.
This empowering four-part series is open to residents, families, and community members. Free refreshments will be provided at each session.
Presentation Dates & Topics
All presentations begin at 1:00pm.
- February 3 – How Dementia Is Affecting Our Community
- March 3 – 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
- April 7 – Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
- May 5 – Healthy Living for Brain and Body
RSVP Information
- Please RSVP by contacting Michaël Francart:
- Phone: (206) 900-6016
- Email: michael.francart@encorecommunities.com
0 comments:
Post a Comment