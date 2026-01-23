Laurel Cove four-part series on Alzheimer's begins February 3, 2026

Friday, January 23, 2026


Laurel Cove is joining forces with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring you a Special Presentation Series focused on raising awareness about Alzheimer’s and dementia and improving the lives of all those impacted by it.

This empowering four-part series is open to residents, families, and community members. Free refreshments will be provided at each session.

Presentation Dates & Topics

All presentations begin at 1:00pm.
  • February 3 – How Dementia Is Affecting Our Community
  • March 3 – 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s
  • April 7 – Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia
  • May 5 – Healthy Living for Brain and Body
Location Laurel Cove 17201 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155
RSVP Information

