Lady Liberty leads Sunday's protestors at county line

Lady Liberty holds her torch in one hand and a "resist" sign in the other

Photo by Pamela Mieth

Sunday's weather was mild compared to the last few very cold temperatures on sign waving days.





Photo by Pam Cross

There was no wind to deter the 200-300 volunteer citizens who come to the intersection of Aurora and 205th to protest.





"ICE out of Shoreline"

Photo by Pam Cross

The sign waving is held every Sunday from 1-2pm at N 205th and Aurora, the county line and the border with Edmonds. An additional group gathers at N 175th and Aurora near Shoreline City Hall.





Photo by Pam Cross

Organizers continue to collect food donations for Hopelink.
























