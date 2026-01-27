Lady Liberty leads Sunday's protestors at county line
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
|Lady Liberty holds her torch in one hand and a "resist" sign in the other
Photo by Pamela Mieth
Sunday's weather was mild compared to the last few very cold temperatures on sign waving days.
|Photo by Pam Cross
There was no wind to deter the 200-300 volunteer citizens who come to the intersection of Aurora and 205th to protest.
|"ICE out of Shoreline"
Photo by Pam Cross
The sign waving is held every Sunday from 1-2pm at N 205th and Aurora, the county line and the border with Edmonds. An additional group gathers at N 175th and Aurora near Shoreline City Hall.
0 comments:
Post a Comment