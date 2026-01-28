Shoreline City Council supports both Shoreline School District levies
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
On January 26, 2026, the Shoreline City Council unanimously adopted Resolution 559 supporting Shoreline School District’s Propositions 1 and 2 and encouraged Shoreline voters to approve both.
Proposition 1 is a replacement levy for educational programs and operations and Proposition 2 is a replacement levy for technology improvements and support. Both propositions will be on the February 10, 2026 ballot.
Proposition 1 replaces an expiring levy and authorizes a four-year levy (2027 – 2030). The School District’s current four-year Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy will expire at the end of 2026. As per the School District, revenue from the EP&O Levy will fund services and programs not fully funded by the state. According to the School District, this levy provides the District with 16.5% of its General Fund operating revenue.
Proposition 2 replaces an expiring levy and authorizes a four-year levy (2027-2030). The current four-year Capital Levy for Technology Improvements and Support will expire at the end of 2026. Renewal of the Capital Levy would meet the District’s ongoing technology needs for capital improvements.
Learn more on the Shoreline School District’s 2026 Replacement Levies webpage.
