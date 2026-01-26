HomeTechHacker: 5 Tech Resolutions for the New Year

5 Tech Resolutions for the New Year





Phones, computers, home Wi-Fi, and voice assistants permeate our everyday activities. Yet we often let these tools run in the background without thinking about how well they are serving us.



If you are setting goals for 2026, consider adding a few technology resolutions to your list. They can make your life safer, more efficient, and a little easier to manage.



1. Strengthen your cybersecurity habits









Begin with simple steps. Update old passwords, turn on two-factor authentication, and make sure your router and smart devices have the latest software. These small habits protect you from the most common online threats. My book, The Personal Cybersecurity Manual , explains how to build strong security routines that fit real life.

2. Explore AI to make life easier





Artificial intelligence can help you brainstorm ideas, organize your schedule, write more clearly, and save time on routine tasks. Commit to learning new AI tools and techniques and apply them to your life in a practical way.







3. Upgrade your smart home wisely





This year, think about adding smart technology that makes sense for your lifestyle. Devices like smart plugs, thermostats, and lighting systems can save energy and improve comfort.





4. Reclaim time with intentional tech use





Technology should help you live better, not busier. Review how you use your devices and find ways to simplify. You can automate small tasks, set reminders that support your goals, or schedule tech-free time to recharge. My book, Life by Design , explores how to use automation and smart tools to create more balance in your day.







5. Learn something new.









You do not need to be a tech expert to get more value from the tools around you. A few small changes can make your technology safer, your home smarter, and your days more productive. Here’s to starting 2026 with simple habits that help technology work for you instead of the other way around.



Marlon Buchanan

HomeTechHacker Marlon Buchanan is a



Make a goal to learn one new digital skill this year. You could improve your photo editing, explore budgeting apps, or learn how to automate a few household tasks. Small bits of learning build confidence and make technology feel more useful and less frustrating.You do not need to be a tech expert to get more value from the tools around you. A few small changes can make your technology safer, your home smarter, and your days more productive. Here’s to starting 2026 with simple habits that help technology work for you instead of the other way around.Marlon Buchanan is a best-selling author , IT Director, and founder of HomeTechHacker.com , a website with free resources to help you make the most of your home technology.

The start of a new year is a perfect time to reflect on how we use technology. For many of us, tech touches almost every part of our lives.