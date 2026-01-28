Update: Burglary and fire in Lake Forest Park were connected
Wednesday, January 28, 2026
|Electrical fire at this residence on Ballinger apparently led to resident being shot as a burglar at a nearby home. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
UPDATE: The burglary suspect who was shot by a resident of Lake Forest Park has been positively identified as a 40-year-old male who lives in the Ballinger Way NE home that caught fire in the early morning hours of 1/25/26.
Shortly after the residents were evacuated due to the fire, the male left the scene on foot.
At approximately 5:02am, officers responded to a reported burglary and shooting incident at the Woodglen Townhouse Condominiums, located just 200 yards away from the earlier house fire.
Officers located the same 40-year-old male in the backyard of a residence with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The homeowner provided a statement to detectives indicating they feared for their safety and safety of others in the home when the suspect approached them holding an object in his hand.
The homeowner fired one round, striking the burglary suspect in the upper body.
Evidence recovered at the scene and from the injured suspect is consistent with the homeowner’s statements.
Following an investigation by fire investigators with the King County Sheriff’s Office, the cause of the Ballinger Way NE house fire was determined to be accidental and not the result of arson. The fire department reported that it was an electrical fire.
As of this update, the suspect remains in police custody at an area hospital while receiving medical treatment.
