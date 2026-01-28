Update: Burglary and fire in Lake Forest Park were connected

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

Electrical fire at this residence on Ballinger apparently led to resident being shot as a burglar at a nearby home. Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

UPDATE: The burglary suspect who was shot by a resident of Lake Forest Park has been positively identified as a 40-year-old male who lives in the Ballinger Way NE home that caught fire in the early morning hours of 1/25/26.

Shortly after the residents were evacuated due to the fire, the male left the scene on foot.

At approximately 5:02am, officers responded to a reported burglary and shooting incident at the Woodglen Townhouse Condominiums, located just 200 yards away from the earlier house fire.

Officers located the same 40-year-old male in the backyard of a residence with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The homeowner provided a statement to detectives indicating they feared for their safety and safety of others in the home when the suspect approached them holding an object in his hand.

The homeowner fired one round, striking the burglary suspect in the upper body.

Evidence recovered at the scene and from the injured suspect is consistent with the homeowner’s statements.

Following an investigation by fire investigators with the King County Sheriff’s Office, the cause of the Ballinger Way NE house fire was determined to be accidental and not the result of arson. The fire department reported that it was an electrical fire.

As of this update, the suspect remains in police custody at an area hospital while receiving medical treatment.


Posted by DKH at 3:51 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  