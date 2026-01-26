You’re Invited: Field Hearing on Corporate Consolidation and Rising Food Prices



This consolidation exists at every level of the food supply chain, from farms and food production to grocery store shelves. It is time that Congress addresses food consolidation head-on.



This month, the Monopoly Busters Caucus and I will host a public field hearing to dive deeper into the issue with a farmer, an independent grocer, an antitrust expert, a grocery store worker, and a small business owner.









We will be joined by Governor Bob Ferguson, Seattle Deputy Mayor Brian Surratt, former Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, multiple Members of Congress, and more. I invite you to join us and participate in the conversation about how to hold these corporations accountable and finally bring down costs.

WHAT: Field Hearing: From Farm to Kitchen Table: How Consolidation Spikes Food Prices

WHEN: Wednesday January 28, 2026 from 6:00pm to 7:30pm; Doors open at 5:30pm

WHERE: Bertha Knight Landes Room (1st Floor) at Seattle City Hall, 600 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104

Registration is required





, so please RSVP today. If you have questions or need accessibility accommodations, you can contact my district office at (206) 674-0040.

As prices continue to rise, American families are having a harder time than ever affording groceries. At the heart of the problem is corporate consolidation throughout the food supply chain that has allowed a few large corporations to raise prices and reduce quality for consumers.