Jobs: WSDOT NWR Hazardous Materials Lead (TPS4)





The NWR ESO team works closely with all transportation partners, users, and diverse communities to protect and improve the environment through its policy development, technical support and training, and leadership in sustainability and resiliency. This lead position supports the agency’s mission, strategic plan goal areas, and safety of the traveling public by serving as a regional leader in hazardous materials and solid waste.





The role applies best available science and professional judgment to conduct studies, prepare technical documentation, and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.





This lead position supports compliance with federal and state environmental requirements, including the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA), Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA), Model Toxics Control Act (MTCA), and the Clean Water Act (CWA).





Work includes preparing and overseeing hazardous materials technical reports, Phase I and Phase II Environmental Site Assessments, Sampling and Analysis Plans and other advanced transportation studies.







See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK





The lead also coordinates with regional and headquarters staff on the development and implementation of statewide policies, as well as training and other program initiatives, The position is based in the NWR Dayton HQ office and is supervised by a regional Technical Services Supervisor, with additional technical support from the Headquarters (HQ) ESO Hazardous Materials Program.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$82,857 – $111,409 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Transportation Planning Specialist 4 (TPS4) to join the Northwest Region (NWR) Environmental Services Office (ESO) that protects Washington’s environment and communities as part of operating and improving the state transportation system.