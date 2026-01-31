Shoreline College’s Parent Child Center now enrolling children Infant-Pre-K

Photo courtesy Shoreline College

Shoreline College's Parent Child Center (PCC) is now accepting enrollments in all classrooms (Infant-6 weeks- Pre-K- 5 years) and invites families across the community to learn more about its unique, college-based early learning program designed to help children learn, play, and grow.









“The Parent Child Center partners closely with families to support each child's development socially, emotionally, and academically,” shares PCC Director, Junaid Haq. “We feel strongly that every child deserves a place where they feel valued, confident, and ready to grow.”

One of the Center's distinguishing features is its setting on a college campus. As a lab school at Shoreline College, children benefit from age-appropriate interactions with college students and faculty, expanding their learning beyond the classroom. The licensed childcare program focuses on children's academic, social, and emotional development through play-based learning, strong relationships, and enriching experiences.









Families choose the Parent Child Center for its:

Campus-based learning experiences that spark curiosity and exploration

Caring, qualified teachers, each classroom led by educators with degrees in Early Childhood Development or related fields

Healthy, family-style meals that promote independence and lifelong wellness

Strong family connections through regular communication and updates using the Brightwheel app

A safe, secure environment supported by Shoreline College’s Campus Safety and Security team

The Parent Child Center is currently enrolling in all age groups, and space is limited.



Families interested in learning more or scheduling a visit are encouraged to explore the Parent Child Center website and fill out a contact form to schedule a tour or speak with the Director.



More information about enrollment here





Located on Shoreline College’s tree-filled campus, the Parent Child Center serves children from infancy through pre-K and is open to Shoreline College students, faculty, staff, and families from the surrounding community.