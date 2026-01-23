Get your car shining and support student robotics

Friday, January 23, 2026

Photo courtesy Shoreline Robotics

Get your car shining and support student robotics at the same time

When you buy Brown Bear Car Wash tickets through this form, a portion of every purchase funds robotics teams in the Shoreline School District.

Your support helps students build real robots, learn coding, practice teamwork, and develop design and video skills for FRC, VEX, and TSA competitions.

Fill out this form to order your washes and keep hands-on STEM learning rolling.

The fundraiser closes February 11, 2026 and tickets will arrive 7-10 business days after that.

If you would like to learn more about Shoreline Robotics Society, please visit our website


Posted by DKH at 3:38 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  