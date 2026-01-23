Get your car shining and support student robotics
Friday, January 23, 2026
When you buy Brown Bear Car Wash tickets through this form, a portion of every purchase funds robotics teams in the Shoreline School District.
Your support helps students build real robots, learn coding, practice teamwork, and develop design and video skills for FRC, VEX, and TSA competitions.
Fill out this form to order your washes and keep hands-on STEM learning rolling.
The fundraiser closes February 11, 2026 and tickets will arrive 7-10 business days after that.
If you would like to learn more about Shoreline Robotics Society, please visit our website
