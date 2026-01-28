What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? January 28 – February 3

Wednesday, January 28, 2026

By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
 
Shoreline’s week ahead is full of meaningful moments, creative gatherings, and ways to connect as a community. From Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week, the Edwin T. Pratt Day of Remembrance, to business workshops, tastings, grand openings, music, dance, and senior-focused programs, there’s something happening every day. Don’t miss the new What’s Up Next Section, a look ahead at upcoming events weeks out.
 
Destination Shoreline’s Must-Attend Event of the Week:
Edwin T. Pratt Day of Remembrance
Thursday, January 29 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Shoreline College
Join the Shoreline community for an evening of reflection honoring the life, achievements, and lasting influence of Edwin T. Pratt, a respected leader and champion of civil rights. This special event offers an opportunity to learn, remember, and reflect on Pratt’s impact and the values of equity, justice, and community leadership that continue to inspire today. The event will take place in the Main Dining Room (Room 9215) of the Pagoda Union Building. The program is open to everyone, and community members are encouraged to attend.
 
Shoreline Area Events You Should Know About this Week:
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
 
From Data to Dollars: Preparing Your Business for FIFA 2026
Thursday, January 29 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Shoreline City Hall
 
Ballinger Thriftway Empress Gin Tasting!
Friday, January 30 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Ballinger Thriftway
 
Bella's Voice Shoreline - Grand Opening!
Saturday, January 31 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Bella’s Voice Thrift Store
 
Kinderfest January 31 at the Shoreline Center
Saturday, January 31 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM, Shoreline School District Building
 
Connection | Weekly Psychic & Intuitive Experience
Saturday, January 31 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Salvation: Artist Collective
 
Shoreline Big Band Dance at Shorewood High School
Saturday, January 31 6:00 PM - 10:00 PM, Shorewood High School
 
Hidden Gems of the Norwegian Song Repertoire
Sunday, February 1 3:00 PM, Richmond Beach Congregational Church
 
Mind(full) Aging
Tuesday, February 3 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM, Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
 
Alzheimer’s Association Special Presentation Series at Laurel Cove
Tuesday, February 3 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Laurel Cove Community- Assisted Living & Senior Care Community Shoreline
 
Upcoming January Blood Donation Sites in Shoreline
Monday February 2 | Town & Country Market Shoreline | 10 AM to 4 PM
Your donation this month is critical to health of our community. 
Please make a blood donation appointment today.
 
What’s Up Next in Shoreline (Save the Date):
(Follow the event links for additional information, directions, and add to your calendar links.)
 
Community Workshop: Shoreline South/148th Street Light Rail Station Subarea
Tuesday, February 10 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Church
 
Community Workshop: Shoreline North/185th Street Light Rail Station Subarea
Wednesday, February 11 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM, Spartan Recreation Center
 
Wonders of Willow Weekend at Sky Nursery
Saturday & Sunday, February 14 & 15 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
 
Abstract Paint & Sip to Music Night 🎨🎶
Sunday, February 15 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM, Vault 177
 
For Upcoming Events in Shoreline visit: DestinationShoreline.com/Calendar
 
