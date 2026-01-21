The Kingdom of the Netherlands honors WW2 veteran George Forbes with the Royal Michiel de Ruyter Medal

George Forbes and his portrait (by Michael Reagan) at 16-years-old

in the British Merchant Navy.

Photo by Doug Cerretti.

Thus, 16-year-old George Forbes was commissioned a Junior Officer in the British Merchant Navy in 1941 ( see previous story ). As George approached his 100th birthday a Zoom call was arranged with Commander Lyndsey Netherwood, Assistant Naval Attaché British Embassy in Washington DC, to chat with George about his experiences on convoy duty during WW2. ( see our story ).





At the end of our call, Commander Netherwood was going to seek out a historical group that would be interested in interviewing George. Through her colleague, Captain Erik Jan Looman, Naval and Defense Attaché, Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, we were contacted by Hubert Hijgh, President, Dutch Merchant Navy Personnel 1940–1945 Foundation.





Pieter De Hoogh Dutch ships George sailed on in convoys during WW2: Pieter De Hoogh and Stad Maasluis. Note the date on the photo of the Pieter De Hoogh: George was on board when the picture was taken. Photos courtesy of Hubert Nijgh.



The Foundation functions to ensure lasting recognition and appreciation for the sailors of the Dutch merchant navy in WW2. While George was a member of the British Merchant Navy, he sailed on the Dutch flagged merchant ships Pieter De Hoogh and Stad Maasluis until the end of 1944 and was considered a member of the Dutch Merchant Navy.





Stad Maasluis Photo courtesy of Hubert Nijgh.

Interestingly, George never sailed on a British flagged ship during WW2. We set up another Zoom call with Hubert and Historian Anne Beckers. Anne and Hubert had a wonderful talk with George. We realized how excited Hubert and Anne were to see and chat with George as they never thought this would be possible.





It turns out that George is the last seaman who is still with us to have sailed on a Dutch merchant ship in WW2. Hubert and Anne had to pinch themselves as they were not aware of his existence.





After the call, Hubert, Anne and Captain Looman petitioned the Kingdom of the Netherlands to honor George Forbes' service to their country.

Council General Theo Peters reads the Citation for the Michiel de Ruyter Medal. Photo by George Mckenzie.





Thus, the Council General of the Netherlands, Theo Peters, presented the Michiel de Ruyter Medal to WW2 Veteran George Forbes, December 18, 2025 at Fogo de Chão, Lynnwood, WA.











The Michiel de Ruyter Medal, Photo by Ian Forbes



In opening remarks, Council General Peters said that he had the distinct honor of presenting the De Ruyter Medal. A distinction that carries far more weight than metal and ribbon. It carries a story. A story that begins with Michiel de Ruyter; the most celebrated Dutch naval commander of our Golden Age. The Royal de Ruyter medal, established by Royal degree in 1907, is awarded to those members of the Dutch Merchant fleet who distinguish themselves by praiseworthy acts of the duty for Dutch shipping. Admiral Michiel de Ruyter is considered one of the greatest naval commanders of 17th century Europe.





He would be proud that this medal is given not to the famous, but to the steadfast – those who serve the sea with the same resolve he once showed. That tradition began in 1907, when Queen Wilhelmina presented the very first De Ruyter Medal on the 300th anniversary of his birth.





Since then, only 230 people have received this distinction. A small number, and that is precisely its power. It marks exceptional service.





"And today, we add one more name to that remarkable list.” In closing, he said, “Dear Mr. Forbes for your perseverance, loyalty, and dedication to the Kingdom of the Netherlands and for your vital contribution to victory and freedom, it has pleased His Majesty King Willem Alexander to award you the De Ruyter Medal. "Congratulations and wear it with pride!”





Champagne toast after presentation of the De Ruyter Medal.

Photo by George Mckenzie.

A champagne toast followed after the pinning of the De Ruyter Medal.





Captain Jan Looman remarked that "on behalf of the Netherlands Defense Attaché, we would like to congratulate you and of course your family on being awarded the De Ruyter Medal; a truly remarkable and very much deserved honor for the highly dangerous and distinguished sea service you performed during WW2.

Continuing, “this decoration underlines ideals such as fearless bravery at sea, exemplary duty and the safeguarding of the national maritime interest. You, Mr. Forbes, stand in a long tradition of Dutch ‘maritime heroes,’ whose actions are considered of national importance.”





Willem Schonenberg, Theo Peters, George Forbes, Captain Erik Jan Looman and Hubert Hijgh.

Photo by George Mckenzie.

Foundation President Hubert Hijgh said, “My fellow board member Anne sent me a message: 'Are you ready?' Hurriedly I walk into my office, open my laptop and try to join a video call that would leave a deep impression on me. Never before had I spoken with a merchant navy veteran of the Dutch fleet. That evening would change that.



Foundation President Hubert Hijgh said, "My fellow board member Anne sent me a message: 'Are you ready?' Hurriedly I walk into my office, open my laptop and try to join a video call that would leave a deep impression on me. Never before had I spoken with a merchant navy veteran of the Dutch fleet. That evening would change that.

"When the screen lit up, I saw him immediately: George, front and center. We talked and we were given more than enough time to ask questions. We laughed… We listened…. Afterwords, Anne and I immediately contacted each other. We didn't need many words. We both knew: we are going to request a Royal Decoration for George."





Hubert then thanked the many people who made this possible including Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands.





"For Anne and me, this was never a 'project.' It was a duty. And today does not feel like closure, but like restoration. As president of the Dutch Merchant Navy Personnel 1940-1945 Foundation, on behalf of my board and specially Anne, on behalf of the relatives of the veterans of the Dutch merchant war fleet, as grandson of one of them and as a man just thankful for what you did and the peace in which me and my family are able to live I say to you, George Alan Forbes, Thank you.”

On a personal note, I have learned that Hubert, Anne and Eric made the impossible possible. The Du Ruyter medal is given every two years on the anniversary of Du Ruyter's birthday in March in the Netherlands.





George Forbes wearing a white beret revealing that he sailed

on Arctic convoys to Russia in WW2.

Photo by George Mackenzie.





George is not able to fly at his age (George turned 101 years-old last January 6) and the deadline for the medal's application had passed. Through the extraordinary efforts by Hubert, Anne, Eric and many others, the Kingdom of the Netherlands decided to take this unbelievable opportunity to award the Du Ruyter medal to George in Lynnwood, WA in the United States of America.





The presentation of the Du Ruyter medal has never occurred outside the Netherlands and very few recipients were not of Dutch nationality. But this demonstrates how much the Kingdom of the Netherlands wanted to honor George Forbes.





As the British First Sea Lord wrote in a letter to George a few months ago, Bravo Zulu George, Bravo Zulu; in Navy parlance, Well Done George, Well Done.





George has been a resident of Lynnwood, WA since 1994 and is a member of the Starr Sutherland, Jr Post 227 of The American Legion, Shoreline, WA.













