WW2 Veteran George Forbes celebrates his 100th Birthday with congratulations from British Naval Attaché and First Sea Lord of the British Navy

By Doug Cerretti









The first was that George turned 100-years young on January 6, 2025 which was celebrated with a very nice birthday party given to him by his family.





Zoom call. Upper left Doug Cerretti, George Forbes, Assistant Naval Attaché, Commander Lyndsey Netherwood on the occasion of Forbes' 100th birthday.

A few weeks later a Zoom call was arranged with the British Naval Attaché Commodore Roger Readwin from the British embassy in Washington D.C. Unfortunately, the Commodore was called to London so the Assistant Naval Attaché, Commander Lyndsey Netherwood took the call.





Commander Netherwood congratulated George on his 100th birthday followed by a discussion of his experiences on convoy duty during WW2.





George gave a new description of an attack by three Stuka dive bombers. “The bombs were so close that they had to have scraped the paint off the side of the ship.” He simply did not know how they missed.





The Commander was intrigued by George’s stories; it’s one thing to read about what these seamen experienced but another to hear about it first hand from someone who was there.





Later George was very surprised and honored when he received a letter from the First Sea Lord, Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE ADC, the highest ranking British Naval officer. ( See the letter here





Reading in part from the letter, “You and all of your generation are an inspiration to today’s sailors and marines, and I am delighted to be able to send you the Royal Navy’s best wishes on all their behalf.”





And finally, Gary Walderman, Director of Heroes Café Lynnwood, constructed a shadow box for George.





Shadow box for Forbes constructed by Gary Walderman

Photo by Doug Cerretti

Take a close look at these medals and ribbons as most of us have never before seen these examples for heroism as we normally do not have an opportunity to learn WW2 history from a veteran of the British Merchant Navy.





They include the Italy Star, the 1939 to 1945 Star, the Atlantic Star, the War Medal, the Arctic Star, the France and German Star, the Africa Star, the Russian Ushakov medal and the U.S. Navy unit commendation ribbon.





Bravo Zulu George, in Navy parlance, Well Done George, Well Done!







