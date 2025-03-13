46th Legislative District Virtual Town Hall March 20, 2025
Thursday, March 13, 2025
- Who: Sen. Javier Valdez, Reps. Darya Farivar & Gerry Pollet, and residents of the district!
- 46th District: NE Seattle
- What: Virtual Town Hall
- When: Thursday March 20, 2025 from 6:30-7:30pm
- Where: Livestream will be available on Facebook pages of Sen. Valdez, Reps. Farivar and Pollet, and Youtube.
- Why: To meet with your legislators, ask questions, and engage in discussions about important issues affecting the district.
