Middle School Night March 22, 2025 Pickleball and Badminton Tournament

Wednesday, March 12, 2025


Saturday March 22, 2025

Event Details:
  • Sign up 6:00pm-6:45pm
  • Must signup before 6:45pm
  • Tournament begins 7pm sharp
  • Single elimination bracket
  • Rules at 7pm
  • Join Ping-Pong, pickleball, or both!
  • All skill levels welcome!
  • No event registration needed
At Richmond Highlands Rec Center / Teen Center
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Free event
Open to all youth in 6th, 7th and 8th grade.


