Middle School Night March 22, 2025 Pickleball and Badminton Tournament
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Event Details:
- Sign up 6:00pm-6:45pm
- Must signup before 6:45pm
- Tournament begins 7pm sharp
- Single elimination bracket
- Rules at 7pm
- Join Ping-Pong, pickleball, or both!
- All skill levels welcome!
- No event registration needed
16554 Fremont Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133
Free event
Open to all youth in 6th, 7th and 8th grade.
