The World Cup is Coming to Seattle

World Cup Soccer





The reigning champions are Argentina, who in 2022 defeated France, and from there the process began again to culminate next summer in 2026 (June 11th - July 19th).





Most of the time, Americans are mostly unaware of this transnational madness that grips the rest of the world as the traveling circus is hosted by various countries around the planet every four years.





Unlike the World Series or NFL/NBA/NHL, any country in the world (over 200) can participate, and in theory be undisputed kings of the soccer world. Next year, the circus can’t be ignored as it will happen on American soil, which last occurred in 1994.





Thirty two years ago, this was a controversial decision, as the sport was not a nationally popular game at the time. It did result in the creation of a local professional soccer league, namely MLS, that has grown in stature.





But what unexpectedly caused the surge in popularity was the US Women’s National Team, who have won a record four world cups, famously the one in 1999, featuring the most notorious sports bra ever.





The American women have dominated the sport, and as the old adage goes, America loves winners. The US Men’s National team have labored in their shadow, with occasional glimmers of success.





In that time, generations of soccer moms (and dads) have encouraged American children to grow up learning to play The Beautiful Game of foot-ball (aka soccer), emulating homegrown heroes such as Hamm, Chastain, Rapinoe, Dempsey & Donovan.





Michelle Akers scores the first goal in #USWNT history, scoring in her first cap 🇺🇸

Photo courtesy U.S. Soccer 1985

Some of you may know a local resident (and pioneering world cup great) named Michelle Akers, who used to roam the halls of Shorecrest HS. Not only have the local leagues grown at the grassroots, in high school, college, many players are now playing in top leagues in Europe and South America. Some of you may know a local resident (and pioneering world cup great) named, who used to roam the halls of Shorecrest HS. Not only have the local leagues grown at the grassroots, in high school, college, many players are now playing in top leagues in Europe and South America.





The hope is that there is now a critical mass of high-level talent for the Men’s National Team to break into the upper or at least middle echelon of world soccer rankings.



However, the World Cup has also changed as FIFA (Federation Internationale des Associations de Football) has seen fit to supersize the tournament to 48 teams, and thus have multiple host countries, namely Canada, USA & Mexico.





As a side benefit, the host countries automatically qualify for the tournament. Expect to hear the names of Christian Pulisic and Jordan Morris as they do battle on the pitch for the US of A.





To make this more understandable, analogous American terminology will be used to explain this gargantuan beast.

It will have a group stage of round-robin matches, much like NFL divisions for the regular season.

This consists of twelve divisions (A-L) of four teams, with the top two in each group advancing to the playoffs, plus the best eight 3rd place wild-card teams.

This makes thirty-two teams total in the playoff or knockout stage. This round of 32 will be very familiar, like NCAA Basketball March Madness brackets, it is win or go home.

It will be whittled down to the Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, Final Four, and finally the Championship Final. As it happens, our local burg will host four of the divisional group matches, one round of 32 match, and one round of 16 match.



Group G June 15th: Belgium vs Egypt



Group D June 19th: USA vs Australia



Group B June 24th: TBD vs Qatar



Group G June 26th: Egypt vs Iran



Round of 32 July 1st: teams TBD



Round of 16 July 6th: teams TBD



Thus, there will be many nationalities visiting Lumen Field, they may even stray into Shoreline.





Should you encounter any enthusiastic soccer fanatics, just smile, nod politely, agree that their team is terrific, and take whatever currency they choose to throw at you, before directing them on their merry way.





The Link light rail extends from the north in Lynnwood, all the way to the south in Federal Way, with stops in Shoreline North (185th) and Shoreline South (145th), but most importantly, the Stadium stop, just off S. Royal Brougham Way, apart from the stop at SeaTac Airport.



This expanded format (for increased participation) helps the USA, with more matches and facing more lesser teams, but also increases the risk of being knocked out.





Those who love and hate the game know that the margins are fine, and on any given day, a lucky bounce, a penalty, a red card – anything could happen.





The thrill of victory, and the agony of defeat, writ large. As has happened in the past, interest will peak when team U-S-A are playing, and will die down when the Americans inevitably get knocked out by a Major Football Powerhouse.





In the unlikely event that we win the World Cup, there will be delirium in about one third of the populace losing their minds, with the rest wondering what all the shouting is all about, before going back to watching baseball, basketball, hockey, or the other futbawl.





You have been warned. Ole, ole-ole-oleeee…







Unless you are an avid soccer fan, you were probably unaware that for the last three years, all over the globe, national soccer teams have been assiduously playing matches to qualify for the quadrennial competition known as the World Cup.