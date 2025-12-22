The Federal assault on Pacific Northwest forests January 7, 2026
Monday, December 22, 2025
The League of Women Voters of Snohomish County is hosting a presentation on the federal assault on PNW forests on Wednesday, January 7, 2026 at 6pm at Third Place Commons 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park.
"We'll unpack the ways the federal administration is trying to open protected PNW forests to unprecedented logging - and look to the history of PNW forest defense for lessons for how we can respond effectively to this threat to our forests, climate, and communities."
