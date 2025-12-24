Berean Bible Church – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

“Journey Through Advent” At Christmas Eve Candlelight Service





Join us for a warm, reflective service as we journey through all four themes of Advent - Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love - culminating in the celebration of Christ's arrival.









Berean Bible Church Berean Bible Church is located at This family-friendly service will include Scripture, Carols, and Candlelight as we prepare our hearts for the Savior.Berean Bible Church is located at 2345 N 185th St at the corner of 1st Avenue NE and North 185th.









A Merry Christmas to all.





Disabled parking is available on the upper lot off of 1st Avenue, and plenty of parking is available on the lower lot entered from N 185th.

Berean Bible Church invites all families and singles to a Christmas Eve service on December 24, 2025 at 5:00pm. All are welcome.