Berean Bible Church – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service
Wednesday, December 24, 2025
Berean Bible Church invites all families and singles to a Christmas Eve service on December 24, 2025 at 5:00pm. All are welcome.
Join us for a warm, reflective service as we journey through all four themes of Advent - Hope, Peace, Joy, and Love - culminating in the celebration of Christ's arrival.
This family-friendly service will include Scripture, Carols, and Candlelight as we prepare our hearts for the Savior.
Berean Bible Church is located at 2345 N 185th St at the corner of 1st Avenue NE and North 185th.
Disabled parking is available on the upper lot off of 1st Avenue, and plenty of parking is available on the lower lot entered from N 185th.
A Merry Christmas to all.
