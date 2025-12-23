Washington State History Museum: Jazz Intoxication

In the 1920s and early 1930s Americans flouted traditions. Women known as Flappers drove automobiles, wore short skirts, and smoked and drank in public.

Gangsters ran speakeasies defying prohibition laws and leading to a spike in crime. Young people played and danced to strange music.

On this day in Washington (Dec. 22, 1933) a state legislator blamed the social disorder on “jazz intoxication.”





State Representative William A. Allen, who lived near Alki Beach, introduced a bill claiming “people are becoming dangerously demented, confused and distracted or bewildered by jazz music.”





He urged Washington Governor Clarence Martin to “bring about immediate cessation” of playing jazz in public. Violators faced heavy penalties. “All persons convicted of being jazzily intoxicated shall go before the Superior Court and be sent to an insane asylum,” Allen threatened.