Lake Forest Park Rotary invites you to the 7th Annual Polar Bear Polio Dip
Sunday, December 28, 2025
|Polar Bear Polio Dip LFP 2023
to support the Eradication of POLIO
WHEN: Saturday, January 3, 2026, 2pm
WHERE: Sheridan Beach Club 16500 Shore Dr NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
ENTRY FEE:
- $5 donation at the gate, $3 saves one child…!
- A jar of Peanut Butter to donate to North Helpline
The Marine Police & LFP Police will be there.
Police Chief Harden will be dipping…
***Ginger Shots by NEKTUR Juice Bar
