Sunday, December 28, 2025

Lake Forest Park Rotary invites you to the 7th Annual Polar Bear Polio Dip 
to support the Eradication of POLIO

WHEN: Saturday, January 3, 2026, 2pm

WHERE: Sheridan Beach Club 16500 Shore Dr NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

ENTRY FEE: 
  • $5 donation at the gate, $3 saves one child…!
  • A jar of Peanut Butter to donate to North Helpline

The Marine Police & LFP Police will be there.

Police Chief Harden will be dipping…

***Ginger Shots by NEKTUR Juice Bar

