Destinations: Book the beach all year long at Fort Flagler Historical State Park
Monday, December 29, 2025
Reserve your next adventure along the storied shores of Fort Flagler Historical State Park any time of year.
Fort Flagler Historical State Park on Marrowstone Island
10541 Flagler Road, Nordland, WA 98358
10541 Flagler Road, Nordland, WA 98358
Campers can now make year-round reservations for the park’s seaside beach campground, marking an exciting change that gives campers more flexibility to plan ahead and ensure a campsite is waiting for them when they arrive.
Make your reservation now for arrival dates beginning Jan. 1, 2026.
Prior to this change, Fort Flagler’s beach campground transitioned to first come, first served camping from November through the end of March.
The beach campground features 69 campsites, many with stunning views of Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound.
On a clear day, visitors may be treated to views of both the Olympic and Cascade ranges and can see three of the state’s five active volcanoes – Mt. Baker, Mt. Rainier and Glacier Peak.
Make your reservation now for arrival dates beginning Jan. 1, 2026.
Prior to this change, Fort Flagler’s beach campground transitioned to first come, first served camping from November through the end of March.
The beach campground features 69 campsites, many with stunning views of Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound.
On a clear day, visitors may be treated to views of both the Olympic and Cascade ranges and can see three of the state’s five active volcanoes – Mt. Baker, Mt. Rainier and Glacier Peak.
During your visit
The 1,469-acre Fort Flagler Historical State Park is surrounded on three sides by saltwater, giving it over 19,000 feet of saltwater shoreline. This makes it a favorite spot for fishing, clamming and crabbing.
The free Fort Flagler Museum, featuring displays about the fort and military life at the turn of the 20th century, is open Saturdays from November through March.
Visitors just coming for the day will need to display a Discover Pass to park. The revenue State Parks receives from Discover Pass sales helps preserve historical sites like Fort Flagler. Discover Pass fees support trail upkeep, facility improvements and habitat protection.
The annual pass is $45 and provides unlimited drive-in entry to everyone in the passholder's vehicle, making it even more convenient and cost-effective for groups, families and households carpooling in one vehicle.
The 1,469-acre Fort Flagler Historical State Park is surrounded on three sides by saltwater, giving it over 19,000 feet of saltwater shoreline. This makes it a favorite spot for fishing, clamming and crabbing.
But visitors also head to the park simply to take in the incredible views, to fly kites and to enjoy an easy day hike on the more than nine miles of beach and forested trails that meander through the park.
The park also invites its visitors to step back in time to the early 19th century. The park is part of the group of forts once known as the “Triangle of Fire,” made up of Fort Flagler, Fort Worden and Fort Casey state parks.
The park also invites its visitors to step back in time to the early 19th century. The park is part of the group of forts once known as the “Triangle of Fire,” made up of Fort Flagler, Fort Worden and Fort Casey state parks.
The free Fort Flagler Museum, featuring displays about the fort and military life at the turn of the 20th century, is open Saturdays from November through March.
Other rentable spaces
Vacation homes for rent
Vacation homes for rent
For those who need a roof over their heads for a sound night’s sleep, Fort Flagler also offers five vacation homes on a bluff overlooking Admiralty Inlet. Most rentals accommodate up to four people, with one accommodating up to eight.
The historic Recreation Hall, a 75-person event space once used for soldiers’ leisure time, is also available to rent year-round for private events and gatherings.
The historic Recreation Hall, a 75-person event space once used for soldiers’ leisure time, is also available to rent year-round for private events and gatherings.
Visitors just coming for the day will need to display a Discover Pass to park. The revenue State Parks receives from Discover Pass sales helps preserve historical sites like Fort Flagler. Discover Pass fees support trail upkeep, facility improvements and habitat protection.
The annual pass is $45 and provides unlimited drive-in entry to everyone in the passholder's vehicle, making it even more convenient and cost-effective for groups, families and households carpooling in one vehicle.
--Photos courtesy Fort Flagler
0 comments:
Post a Comment