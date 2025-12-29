Destinations: Book the beach all year long at Fort Flagler Historical State Park





But visitors also head to the park simply to take in the incredible views, to fly kites and to enjoy an easy day hike on the more than nine miles of beach and forested trails that meander through the park.



The park also invites its visitors to step back in time to the early 19th century. The park is part of the group of forts once known as the “Triangle of Fire,” made up of Fort Flagler, Fort Worden and Fort Casey state parks.





Visitors can still explore many of the original military structures, including gun emplacements, officers’ quarters, dormitories, a hospital and a theater.



The free Fort Flagler Museum, featuring displays about the fort and military life at the turn of the 20th century, is open Saturdays from November through March.













Other rentable spaces



Vacation homes for rent





For those who need a roof over their heads for a sound night’s sleep, Fort Flagler also offers five vacation homes on a bluff overlooking Admiralty Inlet. Most rentals accommodate up to four people, with one accommodating up to eight.



The historic Recreation Hall, a 75-person event space once used for soldiers’ leisure time, is also available to rent year-round for private events and gatherings.









Visitors just coming for the day will need to display a Discover Pass to park. The revenue State Parks receives from Discover Pass sales helps preserve historical sites like Fort Flagler. Discover Pass fees support trail upkeep, facility improvements and habitat protection.The annual pass is $45 and provides unlimited drive-in entry to everyone in the passholder's vehicle, making it even more convenient and cost-effective for groups, families and households carpooling in one vehicle.

--Photos courtesy Fort Flagler

The 1,469-acre Fort Flagler Historical State Park is surrounded on three sides by saltwater, giving it over 19,000 feet of saltwater shoreline. This makes it a favorite spot for fishing, clamming and crabbing.