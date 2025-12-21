You can get to Leavenworth from here
Sunday, December 21, 2025
|Christmas at Leavenworth
Photo by Brian Munoz
Numerous readers were alarmed at yesterday's article about Leavenworth "Christmastown" being inaccessible from the normal route across HIghway 2 and Stevens Pass.
Even though Hwy 2 is currently closed, they are still accessible via Hwy 97 Blewett Pass and I-90. It takes about an hour longer.
Be sure to check WSDOT's Real-Time Map before you leave. My in box has been full of notices about the passes closing and opening as landslides and tree falls block the highways and get cleared and get blocked again.
Traction tires are recommended, according to the Pass reports and weather reports predict heavy snow in the mountains.
Helpful information from their webpage
Parking & Traffic: To ensure emergency vehicles have clear access during high-traffic weekends, temporary parking restrictions are in effect.
Helpful information from their webpage
Parking & Traffic: To ensure emergency vehicles have clear access during high-traffic weekends, temporary parking restrictions are in effect.
- "No Parking" on Both Sides of Pine, Ski Hill, Evans, Commercial, Burke, and Cedar (check the link below for specific blocks).
- Traffic Flow: No Left-Turns at Fir onto Chumstick.
- Note: Restrictions are strictly enforced to ensure access.
- FREE Shuttle: Park at the Wilkommen Park & Ride (behind Safeway) and catch Link Transit's Route 32 directly into downtown.
- Downtown Lots: View the City's Parking Map here
- Festival Info: Visitor Center at (509) 548-5807 or info@leavenworth.org
- Parking/Traffic: tapp@cityofleavenworth.com or 509-888-0812
0 comments:
Post a Comment