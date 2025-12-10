AG’s office provides instructions for Washingtonians eligible for payments from $700 million Google settlement

Attorney General Nick Brown announced that new instructions are available to help eligible consumers receive payment from a $700 million settlement the AG’s office and a coalition of 52 other attorneys general reached with Google in 2023.





Google Play store, alleging that Google unlawfully maintained a monopoly over mobile app distribution and in-app payment processing for Android devices and used its monopoly power to charge consumers as much as 30 percent in fees for purchasing apps and making in-app purchases.



“Washington will always stand up to corporate monopolies to protect consumers and entrepreneurs from unfair practices,” said Brown. “No one is above the law. We are proud to deliver this money for Washingtonians and encourage anyone eligible for this settlement to make sure you get what you deserve.”

The majority of the settlement funds will be distributed to consumers who made purchases on the Google Play Store between August 2016 and September 2023 and were harmed by Google’s anticompetitive conduct. The coalition sued Google for monopolistic conduct in the operation of the, alleging that Google unlawfully maintained a monopoly over mobile app distribution and in-app payment processing for Android devices and used its monopoly power to charge consumers as much as 30 percent in fees for purchasing apps and making in-app purchases.





A court has already preliminarily approved the settlement and has set a hearing to consider whether to give it final approval in April 2026.











