Reminder: The Commons Community Action Fair - Saturday, December 13, 2025
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
There will be family-friendly activities, plus a food & hygiene drive to support our neighbors. Bring an item if you’re able!
Participating organizations:
- Hopelink
- North Helpline
- Northshore Senior Center
- Hunger Intervention Program
- Center for Human Services
- Free Food for All
- Northshore Nourishing Networks
- Lake Forest Park Rotary • League of Women Voters
- Community Loaves
- Baking supplies (baking soda, baking powder, sugar, salt)
- Flour (masa, wheat — no bulk)
- Spices (cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, cumin)
- Nuts (walnuts, almonds, pistachios)
- Sauces & seasonings (cranberry, mole, bouillon, fish/oyster/soy sauce, curry)
- Canned or dried fruit (yams, pumpkin, mandarins, guava paste, shredded coconut, dried apples)
- Oils (vegetable, canola, olive, etc.)
- Misc: cornbread mix, instant coffee
- Canned meat (tuna, chicken, etc.)
- Healthy cereal and oats
- Grains (pasta, rice, quinoa, barley, etc.)
- Soup and broths
- Shelf-stable non-dairy milk (oat, almond, soy)
- Hygiene items (new/unopened): shampoo, soap, hand soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products
Third Place Commons is located on the upper level at Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way, Lake Forest Park.
