Reminder: The Commons Community Action Fair - Saturday, December 13, 2025

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

Stop by The Commons on Saturday, December 13, 2025 from 10am to 1pm to learn how local organizations are feeding families and supporting our community — and discover how you can help.

There will be family-friendly activities, plus a food & hygiene drive to support our neighbors. Bring an item if you’re able!

Participating organizations:
  • Hopelink 
  • North Helpline
  • Northshore Senior Center
  • Hunger Intervention Program
  • Center for Human Services
  • Free Food for All
  • Northshore Nourishing Networks
  • Lake Forest Park Rotary • League of Women Voters
  • Community Loaves
Most-needed donations:
  • Baking supplies (baking soda, baking powder, sugar, salt)
  • Flour (masa, wheat — no bulk)
  • Spices (cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, cumin)
  • Nuts (walnuts, almonds, pistachios)
  • Sauces & seasonings (cranberry, mole, bouillon, fish/oyster/soy sauce, curry)
  • Canned or dried fruit (yams, pumpkin, mandarins, guava paste, shredded coconut, dried apples)
  • Oils (vegetable, canola, olive, etc.)
  • Misc: cornbread mix, instant coffee
  • Canned meat (tuna, chicken, etc.)
  • Healthy cereal and oats
  • Grains (pasta, rice, quinoa, barley, etc.)
  • Soup and broths
  • Shelf-stable non-dairy milk (oat, almond, soy)
  • Hygiene items (new/unopened): shampoo, soap, hand soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products
Come get inspired, get connected, and make a difference. See you there!

Third Place Commons is located on the upper level at Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way, Lake Forest Park.


