Reminder: The Commons Community Action Fair - Saturday, December 13, 2025

Stop by The Commons on Saturday, December 13, 2025 from 10am to 1pm to learn how local organizations are feeding families and supporting our community — and discover how you can help.

Hopelink

North Helpline

Northshore Senior Center

Hunger Intervention Program

Center for Human Services

Free Food for All

Northshore Nourishing Networks

Lake Forest Park Rotary • League of Women Voters

Community Loaves

Baking supplies (baking soda, baking powder, sugar, salt)

Flour (masa, wheat — no bulk)

Spices (cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg, cumin)

Nuts (walnuts, almonds, pistachios)

Sauces & seasonings (cranberry, mole, bouillon, fish/oyster/soy sauce, curry)

Canned or dried fruit (yams, pumpkin, mandarins, guava paste, shredded coconut, dried apples)

Oils (vegetable, canola, olive, etc.)

Misc: cornbread mix, instant coffee

Canned meat (tuna, chicken, etc.)

Healthy cereal and oats

Grains (pasta, rice, quinoa, barley, etc.)

Soup and broths

Shelf-stable non-dairy milk (oat, almond, soy)

Hygiene items (new/unopened): shampoo, soap, hand soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products Come get inspired, get connected, and make a difference. See you there!



Third Place Commons is located on the upper level at Town Center, intersection Bothell and Ballinger Way, Lake Forest Park.









There will be family-friendly activities, plus a food & hygiene drive to support our neighbors. Bring an item if you're able!

Participating organizations:

Most-needed donations: