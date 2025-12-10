Storage unit thieves caught and released



King County Prosecutors charged both men with Burglary in the Second Degree. Possession of Burglary Tools and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer. They pleaded not guilty. Judge Tanya Thorp set their bail at $10,000 each.





51-year-old Christopher Rust has had 21 warrants for his arrest.





His convictions include Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Residential Burglary, Car Theft, Identity Theft and Possession of Stolen Property.





He was released from jail on December 2nd.





43-year-old James Phillips has had 53 prior warrants for his arrest.



His criminal history includes convictions for multiple thefts and assaults.

He was released from jail on November 22nd, two days after his arrest.





The thieves took off running when they saw the patrol car. One was captured immediately on the premises. The other jumped a fence into the U-Haul lot. Police secured the perimeter and brought in K9 Sam who quickly located the second suspect.