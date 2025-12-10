Storage unit thieves caught and released
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
The manager, watching on surveillance camera, called 911 as he saw them trying to break into a unit with a drill. Shoreline Police responded quickly.
The thieves took off running when they saw the patrol car. One was captured immediately on the premises. The other jumped a fence into the U-Haul lot. Police secured the perimeter and brought in K9 Sam who quickly located the second suspect.
King County Prosecutors charged both men with Burglary in the Second Degree. Possession of Burglary Tools and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer. They pleaded not guilty. Judge Tanya Thorp set their bail at $10,000 each.
His convictions include Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Residential Burglary, Car Theft, Identity Theft and Possession of Stolen Property.
He was released from jail on December 2nd.
His criminal history includes convictions for multiple thefts and assaults.
He was released from jail on November 22nd, two days after his arrest.
