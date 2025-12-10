Storage unit thieves caught and released

Wednesday, December 10, 2025

West Coast Storage
David Rose K13 reported on two prolific thieves who were caught while trying to break into a unit at West Coast Storage at 16523 Aurora in Shoreline on November 20, 2025.

The manager, watching on surveillance camera, called 911 as he saw them trying to break into a unit with a drill. Shoreline Police responded quickly.

The thieves took off running when they saw the patrol car. One was captured immediately on the premises. The other jumped a fence into the U-Haul lot. Police secured the perimeter and brought in K9 Sam who quickly located the second suspect.

King County Prosecutors charged both men with Burglary in the Second Degree. Possession of Burglary Tools and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer. They pleaded not guilty. Judge Tanya Thorp set their bail at $10,000 each.

Christopher Rust
51-year-old Christopher Rust has had 21 warrants for his arrest. 

His convictions include Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Residential Burglary, Car Theft, Identity Theft and Possession of Stolen Property. 

He was released from jail on December 2nd.

43-year-old James Phillips has had 53 prior warrants for his arrest. 

His criminal history includes convictions for multiple thefts and assaults. 

He was released from jail on November 22nd, two days after his arrest. 

Videos and full report on DavidRoseFox13


Posted by DKH at 12:49 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  