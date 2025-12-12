Shoreline Elks Hoop Shoot Tournament December 27, 2025



Hoop Shoot is a free basketball shooting event where boys and girls who will be 8 but not have reached 14 by April 1, 2026, can compete against other children of the same age, boys against boys and girls against girls (8-9, 10-11, 12-13).









Winners of each division will advance to the district competition on January 10, 2026 at Kellogg Middle School. District winners will compete at state.



This is a free event sponsored by Shoreline Elks Lodge 1800. As the winners progress to state, regionals and possibly national competition, their costs are covered.



If you have questions or need more information contact Larry Phillips 206-300-7504.









Each student must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and able to prove their age with government ID (birth certificate) to be certain they are competing in the correct division.