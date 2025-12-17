Annie at the Black Box Theatre until December 21, 2025 has local connections
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
|Richmond Beach residents Evvy French and Farah Halverson perform in Annie
Photo by Leila Wakefield
Come see a multigenerational cast perform the musical production of Annie at the Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College, 20310 68th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036.
Performances take place now through Sunday, December 21, 2025. Tickets are $20 for students and $25 for adults, plus processing fees, and can be purchased here.
A co-production between Ballyhoo Theatre and Seattle's Performers, Annie features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, Annie charms everyone's hearts despite her difficult start in 1930s New York City.
A co-production between Ballyhoo Theatre and Seattle's Performers, Annie features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, Annie charms everyone's hearts despite her difficult start in 1930s New York City.
After many adventures, she finds love and a new home with her chosen family. Annie is the perfect family-friendly holiday musical.
|Hawk Cramer as Daddy Warbucks and Farah Halverson as Annie
Photo by Leila Wakefield
The production has local connections:
- The musical brings together 3 local families to act on-stage together. One being Edmonds School Board Director Hawk Cramer as he plays Mr. Warbucks alongside his daughter Beatrice Cramer, who plays one of the two Annies in the production.
- The other Annie, Farah Halverson, lives in Richmond Beach and has performed with Taproot Theatre Co. Edmonds Heights Performing Arts and Village Theatre’s KIDSTAGE.
- Evvy French, who plays the role of Molly, is also from Richmond Beach.
- In this multi-generational cast, which features over 40 adults and children, the children actors get the unique opportunity of acting alongside some of their teachers at Seattle Performers.
- Most of the performers are from the South Snohomish County and North King County areas, as both Ballyhoo Theatre and Seattle Performers rehearse in the Town Center at Lake Forest Park.
0 comments:
Post a Comment