What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – December 17 - 23
Wednesday, December 17, 2025
By Kate Ledbetter, www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – December 17 - 23
From fixing what’s broken to celebrating light, creativity, and connection, this week in Shoreline is full of meaningful ways to gather, learn, and enjoy the season together. Explore our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Shorelights
Park at Town Center
Celebrate the magic of the season at ShoreLights, a free, family-friendly holiday lights experience located near Shoreline City Hall. Wander through a sparkling winter wonderland filled with glowing installations, twinkling trees, and festive displays that light up the night. Bundle up, bring your loved ones, and make ShoreLights part of your holiday season. Food Trucks Friday-Sunday, Live music most Friday and Saturday nights. More Information Here.
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, December 17
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are hosting a repair night at the Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse! If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities, we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy.
Chilling Tales for a December Evening with Storyteller Larry Hohm
Wednesday, December 17
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Shoreline Library
Listen to well-crafted stories come alive! Larry Hohm returns to the Shoreline Library with an evening of chilling tales by acclaimed authors. Enjoy a variety of stories -- some humorous, some intriguing, and some rather creepy. The evening will include stories by Roald Dahl, Colin Nissan, and E. F. Benson. Sponsored by the Friends of the Shoreline Library. Registration not required.
Getting Beyond Burnout: A Workshop for Everyone in Healthcare
Thursday, December 18
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Virtual, Cost: $75
This workshop discusses 3 key components that keep you in burnout. Each key needs to be explored and addressed in order to truly recover from burnout. This workshop provides burnout recognition, prevention and recovery tools and promotes a deeper reflection of what truly keeps you in burnout cycles. Being able to recognize and understand your personal symptoms will lead you to create effective sustainable tools to stop cycles of burnout. This workshop is intended to provide hope that burnout is not an endless cycle and next steps for recovery and future prevention. Nurses will receive 1.5 CNE's with this workshop. Facilitated by Doris Taylor, RN BSN who is a burnout recovery specialist working with people to recognize, prevent and recover from burnout. Register Here.
Celebrate the Return of Light - Solstice in the Garden
Saturday, December 20
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden
Bring your family and friends to the Garden as we celebrate the return of the light near the winter solstice. The garden will be open from 10am – 8pm on Saturday, December 20. Enjoy decorated trees throughout the garden and stroll the boardwalk on your way to the lower garden. Luminarias will be available for purchase. Add them to the garden’s pathways as you share your light with the garden. While this is a free and family-friendly event, donations to are encouraged. If you join us in the evening, please bring a flashlight.
Crafting with Santa for individuals with Special Needs – Reservation Required
Sunday, December 21
12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Richmond Highlands Recreation Center
The Museum of Special Art (MOSA) with be presenting “Crafting with Santa” at the Richmond Highlands Recreation Center in Shoreline for individuals with special needs of all ages.Come join us for this festive occasion and make some cards, ornaments and other holiday crafts. Santa will be there for pictures and Mrs. Claus will be there too. Come out and enjoy some cookies and refreshments with Santa! Here is your chance to celebrate this holiday season with Santa for he is coming to town! Do not miss this memorable event for it is “the season to be jolly”. This featured Crafting with Santa event on December 21, from 12-2:30 pm is free and open to the public but Reservations are required. Please email: info@museumofspecialart.org or call 206-687-9259 to reserve your spot now.
DIY JEWELRY BAR at Salvation
Sunday, December 21
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Salvation: Artist Collective
Come and make your earrings and necklaces how You want them - we can help you learn with our expert jeweler Vanessa from Lemonaid Apparel!
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline, Front Door Creative, Success Minded Leader, Bri Crow Creative, Phases Clinic, Become a Destination Shoreline Partner, learn more here
Posted by DKH at 3:00 AM
Tags: what's happening
0 comments:
Post a Comment