Registration for Hang Time at both Kellogg and Einstein Middle School opens December 16, 2025

Registration for Hang Time at both Kellogg and Einstein Middle School opens online on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at 8am.





Registration for this program is required and assures youth can attend Hang Time from January through the end of the school year.









Hang Time is run by City of Shoreline Recreation and includes a variety of afterschool clubs and activities every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday after school.