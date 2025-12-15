Registration for Hang Time at both Kellogg and Einstein Middle School opens December 16, 2025
Monday, December 15, 2025
Hang Time is run by City of Shoreline Recreation and includes a variety of afterschool clubs and activities every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday after school.
Registration for this program is required and assures youth can attend Hang Time from January through the end of the school year.
More information can be found on our website at shorelinewa.gov/teens under “Hang Time”
