Shoreline Regional Fire Authority supports Public Safety amid historic Western WA flood emergency

Monday, December 15, 2025

Western Washington - Local fire agencies are actively supporting public safety operations as King, Snohomish, and Skagit counties contend with historic flooding and life-threatening conditions. 

Governor Bob Ferguson has declared a State of Emergency and activated additional state resources, including coordination through the Washington Emergency Management Division.

Hundreds of thousands of residents are at risk. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations are underway, especially in Skagit County, and more evacuation orders are anticipated as rivers continue to rise.

Current Response Actions
  • Fire agencies are deployed for river and flood rescues, supporting county emergency operations centers, and public safety notifications.
  • Local, county, and state partners are reinforcing flood control infrastructure, operating river gauge and warning systems, and coordinating shelter operations.
  • Community partners, including the American Red Cross Northwest Region, are providing shelter and disaster assistance.
  • Public Information Officers are providing time-sensitive, critical safety information.
Public Safety and Preparedness Guidance
  • Flood map & risk resources:
  • If you are experiencing flooding:
  • Safety reminders:
    • Never drive through flooded roadways—six inches of moving water can sweep a person off their feet.
    • Heed all official evacuation orders without delay.
For updates, visit your county emergency management page:

