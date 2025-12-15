Shoreline Regional Fire Authority supports Public Safety amid historic Western WA flood emergency
Monday, December 15, 2025
Western Washington - Local fire agencies are actively supporting public safety operations as King, Snohomish, and Skagit counties contend with historic flooding and life-threatening conditions.
Governor Bob Ferguson has declared a State of Emergency and activated additional state resources, including coordination through the Washington Emergency Management Division.
Hundreds of thousands of residents are at risk. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations are underway, especially in Skagit County, and more evacuation orders are anticipated as rivers continue to rise.
Current Response Actions
- Fire agencies are deployed for river and flood rescues, supporting county emergency operations centers, and public safety notifications.
- Local, county, and state partners are reinforcing flood control infrastructure, operating river gauge and warning systems, and coordinating shelter operations.
- Community partners, including the American Red Cross Northwest Region, are providing shelter and disaster assistance.
- Public Information Officers are providing time-sensitive, critical safety information.
- Flood map & risk resources:
- FEMA flood risk maps: https://msc.fema.gov/portal/home
- If you are experiencing flooding:
- Contact your local fire department non-emergency number, or 911 for immediate danger.
- American Red Cross Northwest Region (shelters & support): 1-800-733-2767 or https://www.redcross.org/local/washington/get-help.html
- Safety reminders:
- Never drive through flooded roadways—six inches of moving water can sweep a person off their feet.
- Heed all official evacuation orders without delay.
- King County: https://kcemergency.com
- Snohomish County: https://snohomishcountywa.gov/180/Emergency-Management.
