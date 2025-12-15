Shoreline Regional Fire Authority supports Public Safety amid historic Western WA flood emergency

Western Washington - Local fire agencies are actively supporting public safety operations as King, Snohomish, and Skagit counties contend with historic flooding and life-threatening conditions.





Governor Bob Ferguson has declared a State of Emergency and activated additional state resources, including coordination through the Washington Emergency Management Division.





Hundreds of thousands of residents are at risk. Mandatory and voluntary evacuations are underway, especially in Skagit County, and more evacuation orders are anticipated as rivers continue to rise.



