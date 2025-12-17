Shoreline PTA Council celebrates another successful Holiday Baskets event

Wednesday, December 17, 2025

Volunteers at the Holiday Baskets event
Photo courtesy Shoreline PTA Council 6.12

Last Saturday, December 13, 2025 the Shoreline PTA Council had the privilege of partnering with the Dale Turner Family YMCA, the Shoreline Fire Department, Hopelink, and the City of Shoreline City Hall to host the 2025 Holiday Baskets event. 

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the incredible volunteers, generous individuals, and community donors. 

With your support, we served 488 families within the Shoreline School district, reaching over 2,000 family members! 

Each family received gifts and/or gift cards for students, grocery gift cards, and the opportunity to shop at Hopelink’s mobile market for fresh and shelf-stable food.

Participating in this event each year allows us to serve our community and spread joy to families in our district—an experience we truly cherish.

We can't close out this year's event without expressing our deepest appreciation to our own Family Services Chair, Abigail Brus, and her dedicated team. Abby's immense commitment and effort in organizing this event are deeply appreciated, and we are truly grateful! 

Wishing you all the happiest of holidays and a safe winter break! ❤️

--Shoreline PTA Council 6.12


Posted by DKH at 3:23 AM
Tags: , , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  