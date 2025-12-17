Shoreline PTA Council celebrates another successful Holiday Baskets event

Volunteers at the Holiday Baskets event

Photo courtesy Shoreline PTA Council 6.12

Last Saturday, December 13, 2025 the Shoreline PTA Council had the privilege of partnering with the Dale Turner Family YMCA, the Shoreline Fire Department, Hopelink, and the City of Shoreline City Hall to host the 2025 Holiday Baskets event.





We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the incredible volunteers, generous individuals, and community donors.





With your support, we served 488 families within the Shoreline School district, reaching over 2,000 family members!





Each family received gifts and/or gift cards for students, grocery gift cards, and the opportunity to shop at Hopelink’s mobile market for fresh and shelf-stable food.





Participating in this event each year allows us to serve our community and spread joy to families in our district—an experience we truly cherish.





We can't close out this year's event without expressing our deepest appreciation to our own Family Services Chair, Abigail Brus, and her dedicated team. Abby's immense commitment and effort in organizing this event are deeply appreciated, and we are truly grateful!





Wishing you all the happiest of holidays and a safe winter break! ❤️





--Shoreline PTA Council 6.12







