Master Gardeners classes: Growing Groceries and PNW Garden Savvy

Already thinking about next season’s garden?





The WSU Extension Master Gardeners return in 2026 with their popular online classes to enhance your gardening education.





The WSU Extension Master Gardeners of King County present 2026 Growing Groceries: The Basics and Beyond series subscriptions. The WSU Extension Master Gardeners of King County present 2026 Growing Groceries: The Basics and Beyond series subscriptions.





Classes are divided into two separate series that provide six (6) basic and four (4) more advanced presentations.





Sign up for one or both series!

The Basics series is pre-recorded with six (6) video links delivered immediately upon registration to allow for self-paced viewing. Cost for The Basics is $20 (state taxes included).

series is pre-recorded with six (6) video links delivered immediately upon registration to allow for self-paced viewing. Cost for The Basics is $20 (state taxes included). The Beyond the Basics series is designed for the "seasoned gardener." Beyond the Basics series are held "live on Zoom" on selected Wednesdays between January and July 2026. Beyond the Basics series is $40 (tax included). Get all the details for both series and register here

PNW Garden Savvy classes are your online Saturday morning go-to while you enjoy your morning coffee or tea. PNW Garden Savvy classes are your online Saturday morning go-to while you enjoy your morning coffee or tea.





Classes are presented on Zoom at 9:30am on selected Saturdays.







