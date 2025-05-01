Shoreline Chamber of Commerce adopts new Inclusion & Ethics Policy

The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the adoption of a new Inclusion & Ethics Policy and Complaint Resolution Process committed to an inclusive and equitable business environment.









“As a Chamber, we aim to reflect Shoreline’s vibrant and diverse business community by fostering an environment where all individuals feel seen, supported, and valued,” said Kevin Barrett, President of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce. “This policy reinforces our commitment to inclusion, ethical practices, and creating opportunities for every member of our community to thrive.”

The policy was developed over several months with input from Chamber Board Members, general members, and community voices. It outlines expectations for respectful and inclusive conduct among Chamber members, while also providing a structured, confidential process for addressing any concerns that may arise.





It draws on best practices from other local and national organizations, and emphasizes inclusivity not just in workplaces, but in customer service, community engagement, and supplier relationships.



Beginning this spring, all new and renewing members of the Chamber will be asked to acknowledge the Inclusion & Ethics Policy and Complaint Resolution Process as part of their membership.









Learn more about the policy here



The policy is now available on the Chamber’s website and is intended to help guide business practices and strengthen community trust.

The new policy reflects the Chamber’s ongoing commitment to supporting Shoreline’s increasingly diverse population and business landscape.