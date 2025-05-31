King County is experiencing a sustained decrease in gun violence
Saturday, May 31, 2025
|Leesa Manion, King County
Prosecuting Attorney
In the month of March, our office filed 69 cases based on law enforcement referrals in which firearms were involved.
In addition to these monthly reports, our quarterly and annual reports on shots fired incidences across King County (which are compiled and analyzed through partnership with law enforcement agencies) are available here.
"Research has consistently shown that firearm violence is intensely concentrated within small, identifiable social networks. Firearms violence spreads within these networks.
"The closer a person is to a victim of firearm violence, the more likely it is to be a victim of firearm violence themselves. Along with our law enforcement partners, our Crime Strategies Unit (CSU) is using data to understand the networks of firearm violence in King County and to identify those individuals who are most at risk of victimization."
Recently, we released our 2025 Q1 report which showed that King County is experiencing a sustained decrease in gun violence; compared to any other first quarter in the past five years, Q1 of 2025 showed that homicides and injuries due to firearms reached low points.
Year over year, the first quarter of 2025 saw a 35% drop in firearm homicide victims, a 36% drop in nonfatal shooting victims, and a 32% drop in total shots fired incidents. South King County experienced an exceptional decline in overall shots fired, with 37% fewer shots fired incidents in the Q1 of 2025 compared to 2024.
Our office seeks to hold the individuals responsible for gun violence accountable; this report is part of our commitment to sharing the results of our prosecutors’ case filings — which stem from police detectives’ investigations — in a consistent and transparent way.
Detailed report here
