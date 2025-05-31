King County is experiencing a sustained decrease in gun violence

Year over year, the first quarter of 2025 saw a 35% drop in firearm homicide victims, a 36% drop in nonfatal shooting victims, and a 32% drop in total shots fired incidents. South King County experienced an exceptional decline in overall shots fired, with 37% fewer shots fired incidents in the Q1 of 2025 compared to 2024.Our office seeks to hold the individuals responsible for gun violence accountable; this report is part of our commitment to sharing the results of our prosecutors’ case filings — which stem from police detectives’ investigations — in a consistent and transparent way.