Harborview Medical Center reports a surge of accidents involving two-wheel vehicles
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
|Trying to ride down this stairway on May 10 resulted in a crash with injuries for Yann Gorbatov.
Photo courtesy UW Medicine
Harborview Medical Center reports a surge of accidents involving two-wheel vehicles, many driven by people not wearing a helmet.
Yann Gorbatov is like many 13-year-old boys: He loves playing basketball, hanging out with friends and testing the limits of his electric bicycle.
On May 10, 2025 while trying to ride down a tall neighborhood stairway, he crashed. The accident left him hospitalized with broken bones and other internal injuries.
Yann’s story underscores a growing concern: the surge in injuries related to e-bikes and e-scooters, especially among children. Dr. Beth Ebel, a UW Medicine pediatrician at Harborview Medical Center, says the rise in accidents is alarming.
Learn more of his story here. You can also find bike and helmet safety tips here.
Yann’s story underscores a growing concern: the surge in injuries related to e-bikes and e-scooters, especially among children. Dr. Beth Ebel, a UW Medicine pediatrician at Harborview Medical Center, says the rise in accidents is alarming.
“We’ve seen increases of almost 36% from last year,” according to Ebel, who is also a professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “And I would expect that we’re going to see higher numbers this year.”
Yann would have been even more seriously injured had he not been wearing a helmet.
Learn more of his story here. You can also find bike and helmet safety tips here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment