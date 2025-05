Harborview Medical Center reports a surge of accidents involving two-wheel vehicles

“We’ve seen increases of almost 36% from last year,” according to Ebel, who is also a professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine. “And I would expect that we’re going to see higher numbers this year.”





Yann would have been even more seriously injured had he not been wearing a helmet.

On May 10, 2025 while trying to ride down a tall neighborhood stairway, he crashed. The accident left him hospitalized with broken bones and other internal injuries.Yann's story underscores a growing concern: the surge in injuries related to e-bikes and e-scooters, especially among children. Dr. Beth Ebel, a UW Medicine pediatrician at Harborview Medical Center, says the rise in accidents is alarming.