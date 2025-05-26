Service, honor, protecting democracy themes of Sunday sign-waving

Photo courtesy Everyday Activists

American flags and signs honoring fallen U.S. military personnel, urging support for veterans, and protest of many Trump administration actions were on display Sunday at the regular sign-waving event at the Shoreline/ Edmonds line May 25, 2025.





Although military service members were a principal focus, coming one day before the Memorial Day holiday, some also noted Sunday was the 5th anniversary of the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, a horrific event captured on video which set off nationwide protests.







Additional "Social Justice Sundays" Sign-waving events are scheduled for June 1, 8, 22 and 29, 1pm to 2pm, at the same Aurora Ave North and N 205th St location.



A special "No Kings" march and sign-waving event is planned for Saturday, June 14, 2025 (Flag Day) at Shoreline's Park at City Center, also known as "sculpture park," next to the Interurban Trail where it runs along Aurora Ave N from City Hall to 185th St.



This coincides with the "No Kings" National Day of Defiance called to counterpoint the military parade President Trump is planning for the day (which also happens to be his birthday) and has been projected to cost anywhere from up to $45 million to as much as $92 million.



Event organizers Everyday Activists again collected non-perishable people food donations for the Hopelink food pantry, as well as pet food donations in recognition of the many military dogs who have served alongside the nation's soldiers.