Kruckeberg's Annual Summer Solstice Picnic on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 5:00 to 8:00pm, set in the lush beauty of the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. Join us for an enchanting evening at the garden.





This family-friendly event is open to the public and features live music by local artist Leslie Lawrence, performing acoustic guitar and vocals of popular favorites from 5:30 to 7:30pm.





Bring your own picnic and enjoy the serenity of the garden with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and a relaxed, festive atmosphere.







$5 for garden members

$10 for public

Children 12 and under attend free

Walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is not required. Whether you're a longtime supporter or a first-time visitor, this is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the garden in the summer evening light, support our mission, and connect with the community.





All proceeds benefit the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation’s ongoing education programs and preservation efforts.





All proceeds benefit the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation's ongoing education programs and preservation efforts. Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is open to all. If the cost of this experience is a barrier, we're happy to discuss pricing for those in need of assistance. Please email Executive Director JP Sauerlender at jp@kruckeberg.org for more information.




