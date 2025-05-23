Kruckeberg’s Annual Summer Solstice Picnic on Saturday, June 21, 2025

Friday, May 23, 2025

Join us for an enchanting evening at Kruckeberg’s Annual Summer Solstice Picnic on Saturday, June 21, 2025, from 5:00 to 8:00pm, set in the lush beauty of the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden. 

This family-friendly event is open to the public and features live music by local artist Leslie Lawrence, performing acoustic guitar and vocals of popular favorites from 5:30 to 7:30pm. 

Bring your own picnic and enjoy the serenity of the garden with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and a relaxed, festive atmosphere.

Tickets:
  • $5 for garden members
  • $10 for public
  • Children 12 and under attend free
  • Walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is not required.
Whether you’re a longtime supporter or a first-time visitor, this is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the garden in the summer evening light, support our mission, and connect with the community. 

All proceeds benefit the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation’s ongoing education programs and preservation efforts. 

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is open to all. If the cost of this experience is a barrier, we’re happy to discuss pricing for those in need of assistance. Please email Executive Director JP Sauerlender at jp@kruckeberg.org for more information.

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not-for-profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants. The garden serves as a community gathering space, providing opportunities for learning, inspiration, and connection to nature. For more information, visit www.kruckeberg.org.

Posted by DKH at 4:23 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  