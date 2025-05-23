Kruckeberg’s Annual Summer Solstice Picnic on Saturday, June 21, 2025
Friday, May 23, 2025
This family-friendly event is open to the public and features live music by local artist Leslie Lawrence, performing acoustic guitar and vocals of popular favorites from 5:30 to 7:30pm.
Bring your own picnic and enjoy the serenity of the garden with complimentary non-alcoholic beverages and a relaxed, festive atmosphere.
Tickets:
- $5 for garden members
- $10 for public
- Children 12 and under attend free
- Walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is not required.
All proceeds benefit the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation’s ongoing education programs and preservation efforts.
Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is open to all. If the cost of this experience is a barrier, we’re happy to discuss pricing for those in need of assistance. Please email Executive Director JP Sauerlender at jp@kruckeberg.org for more information.
The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation is a not-for-profit, four-acre living collection of native and rare plants. The garden serves as a community gathering space, providing opportunities for learning, inspiration, and connection to nature. For more information, visit www.kruckeberg.org.
