Next week at Shoreline City Hall

The Shoreline City Council will be back after a two-week break. Here are a few items from the Monday, June 2, 2025





Shoreline city council members: Back row from left: Councilmembers John Ramsdell, Betsy Robertson, Annette Ademasu, Eben Pobee, Keith Scully; Front row from left: Mayor Chris Roberts, Deputy Mayor Laura Mork.

Tree Code — The Council will consider authorizing a $200,000 contract for an . The existing tree code, largely based on old King County rules, is currently confusing and inconsistent, says the city. — The Council will consider authorizing a $200,000 contract for an update to the City's tree regulations . The existing tree code, largely based on old King County rules, is currently confusing and inconsistent, says the city.





This update will align the rules with community goals for tree preservation and canopy, as outlined in the Comprehensive Plan, Climate Action Plan, and Urban Forest Strategic Plan.





A Community Advisory Group will be formed, comprising tree experts, environmental advocates, and development and housing stakeholders. This group will meet up to seven times, starting in September 2025, to help shape the revised tree code, and members will receive compensation for their participation.





Shoreline Pool — Hire Architects for $150,000 to create a rough schematic design of a potential new . This is part of exploring a possible November 2026 ballot measure to fund the construction and operation of a new indoor pool. The proposed facility would be located at the City-owned storage court north of City Hall.



Comprehensive Plan — The Council will vote on Comprehensive Plan Amendment Docket, including removing redundant bike safety details, adjusting Countywide Center boundaries, updating the Town Center Plan for transportation and placemaking, and adding new through-block connections in station areas.



These challenges have extended the project timeline and raised expenses. There is currently a funding shortfall of over $2 million for the construction contract. City staff are actively seeking additional funding from partners, including potential grant funds or federal money.









Information on how to provide comment or attend council meetings is available on the City's website.








