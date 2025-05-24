Celebrate 20 Years of the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market – Sunday, June 15th



Join us on Father’s Day, June 15, 2025 for a special 20th anniversary celebration at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market - the same day the market bell first rang 20 years ago! Join us on Father’s Day, June 15, 2025 for a special 20th anniversary celebration at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market - the same day the market bell first rang 20 years ago!





We’ll kick off the day with live music, special guests, and cake as we celebrate the rich history and bright future of this beloved community tradition.Over the last two decades, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market has been proud to support local farms and businesses and offer the best in fresh produce and handmade goods.We're even prouder of the exceptional community that has developed over the years – many of our farmers have been with us since the beginning, and they and our longtime shoppers have shared many milestones with us. We’ve watched kids grow up, families expand, and farms pass from one generation to the next.At the heart of it all are three visionary women whose passion and persistence launched the market and helped shape it into the thriving hub it is today.