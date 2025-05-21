What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 21 - 27
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
www.DestinationShoreline.com
What’s Happening This Week in Shoreline? – May 21 - 27
This week in Shoreline, dive into hands-on repairs, explore capital projects, celebrate local business success, enjoy trivia fun, and honor AAPI heritage with a powerful film screening. Check out our weekly guide to upcoming local events. For all the upcoming Shoreline events this week visit: DestinationShoreline.com/
Destination Shoreline Featured Events of the Week:
Fix-It Night at the Shoreline Tool Library
Wednesday, May 21
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Tool Library
It’s time to start collecting all those items around the house that need to be fixed but you don’t know how. We are having a fixing night at the new Shoreline Tool Library. We will help you fix and learn to fix your broken tools, lamps, toys, furniture, appliances, and any other broken items that you can carry in on your own. We encourage you to help as much as you can and enjoy the community of reuse! If you are excited about fixing and want to help out with this event or other fixing opportunities we are looking for more fixers. Sign up to help out at this event here or join our list of fixers by sending us an email at ShorelineTL@seattlereconomy.
CityLearn - Capital Project 101
Wednesday, May 21
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Shoreline City Hall
Capital Projects 101 - Program overview and preview of exciting work happening in our City! Join us at City Hall or online for a presentation from Shoreline's Public Works team on all things Capital Projects. Virtual attendance is available for those who register in advance.
Register to attend virtually here: https://bit.ly/3Xdco37
Learn more about CityLearn: shorelinewa.gov/CityLearn
After-Hours Event: Second Annual Navigating Success Small Business Forum
Thursday, May 22
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline City Hall
The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, City of Shoreline, and Washington Small Business Development Center at Shoreline Community College invite you to our second annual Navigating Success Business Forum. The Navigating Success Small Business Forum is dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and business owners at all stages—whether launching, growing, or refining their business. Through expert-led discussions, hands-on workshops, and meaningful networking, this annual event provides practical strategies, financial insights, and leadership tools to navigate challenges and seize opportunities. Our mission is to foster a thriving business community by equipping attendees with the knowledge, connections, and confidence to build sustainable success.
Trivia Night at the Senior Activity Center
Friday, May 23
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Shoreline/LFP Senior Activity Center
Join Head in the Clouds Trivia, hosted by Jeopardy! champions Sally Neumann and Leah Caglio! Tickets are just $10 for this fun 21+ event featuring trivia teams of six—gather your crew or join a table and meet new friends. Enjoy snacks, beer, wine, and soft drinks available for purchase while you test your knowledge and compete for bragging rights!
AAPI Month Free Film Screening: ASOG (2023)
Tuesday, May 27
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Shoreline Community College
“Asog” is a touching tale of survival, resistance, and solidarity, as told by the real-life victims of the Super Typhoon Yolanda that devastated the Philippines in 2013. An award-winning film that premiered in 2023, the film follows the unlikely friendship between Jaya and Arnel, as they find their way to Sicogon together. Since its premiere in 2023, it has made its way across the global film festival circuit, winning over 10 international jury prizes. The attention it received created enough pressure on to spark negotiations for reparations to rebuild the stolen lands and homes of the residents of Sicogon.
“Flipping the conventions of the road movie on its head, Asog is a stunning and profound ode to the power of solidarity amidst struggle. This one-of-a-kind film plays with the line between narrative and documentary to become something entirely new. Co-writer and director Seán Devlin has crafted a monument of trans cinema.” - Tribeca Film Festival
Food and drinks will be provided after the screening, and will take place in the 1600 Building (Theatre).The film is 1 hr 39 mins, in Tagalog and other dialects with English captions. This screening is sponsored in partnership by SCC Gender Equity Center and WAVES Asian & Pacific Islander Student Center.
For more information about life in Shoreline, WA and upcoming events visit: www.DestinationShoreline.com
Destination Shoreline is brought to you by Kate Ledbetter, Real Estate Broker with Windermere Real Estate/Shoreline. Whether you’re planning to sell, buy, or simply explore your options, Kate Ledbetter is ready to provide expert guidance tailored to your unique real estate needs. Visit www.KateLHomes.com for more information.
Posted by DKH at 1:41 AM
Tags: what's happening
0 comments:
Post a Comment