Applications open for the Holiday Bazaar at the Senior Activity Center

Friday, May 23, 2025


The application process is open for the Senior Activity Center Holiday Bazaar to be held Friday - Saturday, October 24-25, 2025 from 10am to 4pm at the Center 18560 1st Ave NE, Bldg G, Shoreline WA 98155.

We're looking for local artists and crafters who want their own booth at our craft fair. We only allow the sales of hand-made items (published literature that was actually written by the person selling it counts)

Based on valuable community feedback we will be limiting the number of vendors selling similar items in order to maintain variety and interest for shoppers. Returning vendors are not guaranteed a spot.

Around half our booth spaces have already been applied for!


If you have questions, contact Heather at 206-365-1536 or via email at heathers@soundgenerations.org


