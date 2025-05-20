Washington Recovery Alliance session on Saving Medicaid May 23, 2025

Saving Medicaid: A Call to Action for Peers and Families in WA State, Friday, May 23, 2025 from 4:00–5:15pm on Zoom.





National experts will break down what’s happening in Congress and how you can take action to protect this life-saving program.





Learn about the largest proposed Medicaid cuts in U.S. history and how they could impact people in recovery, families, and communities across Washington.