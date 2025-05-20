Washington Recovery Alliance session on Saving Medicaid May 23, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025


Saving Medicaid: A Call to Action for Peers and Families in WA State, Friday, May 23, 2025 from 4:00–5:15pm on Zoom.

Learn about the largest proposed Medicaid cuts in U.S. history and how they could impact people in recovery, families, and communities across Washington. 

National experts will break down what’s happening in Congress and how you can take action to protect this life-saving program.

