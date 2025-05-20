CRISTA Senior Living Classic Car Show July 26, 2025
Tuesday, May 20, 2025
3rd Annual Classic Car Show!
Join us for a day of good, old-fashioned family fun on Saturday, July 26, 2026 from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
This event is FREE with FREE food and PRIZES for the best cars!
Whether you’re showing off your own ride or just love checking out cool cars, this is the place to be.
We’d love to feature your classic car and participation is free! Learn more or register your car here
We’d love to feature your classic car and participation is free! Learn more or register your car here
0 comments:
Post a Comment