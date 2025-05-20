CRISTA Senior Living Classic Car Show July 26, 2025

Tuesday, May 20, 2025

You’re invited to CRISTA Senior Living’s 3rd Annual Classic Car Show

Join us for a day of good, old-fashioned family fun on Saturday, July 26, 2026 from 10:00am - 2:00pm.

This event is FREE with FREE food and PRIZES for the best cars! 

Whether you’re showing off your own ride or just love checking out cool cars, this is the place to be.

We’d love to feature your classic car and participation is free! Learn more or register your car here 


Posted by DKH at 2:03 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  