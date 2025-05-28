Career Fair at Shoreline Community College put job seekers in touch with employers
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Career fair at Shoreline Community College
Photo courtesy SCC
More than 250 job seekers connected with 50+ employers and career resources at the Shoreline Community College Career Fair on May 20, 2025.
Over 50 attendees received free professional headshots, and around 20 took advantage of personalized resume reviews.
Everyone had the opportunity to talk to employers such as Walgreens, US Postal Service, Town & Country Markets and collect contact information.
