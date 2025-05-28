Career Fair at Shoreline Community College put job seekers in touch with employers

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Career fair at Shoreline Community College
Photo courtesy SCC

More than 250 job seekers connected with 50+ employers and career resources at the Shoreline Community College Career Fair on May 20, 2025.

Over 50 attendees received free professional headshots, and around 20 took advantage of personalized resume reviews. 

Everyone had the opportunity to talk to employers such as Walgreens, US Postal Service, Town & Country Markets and collect contact information.


Posted by DKH at 3:15 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  