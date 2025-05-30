Rehearsals start this September for Northwest Girlchoir

Photo courtesy NW Girlchoir

Curious what singing in a treble choir is all about? Students in grades 1-12 are invited to join one of Northwest Girlchoir's choirs for an open rehearsal during our upcoming Visiting Days!





Join us Monday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 11, 2025! We welcome all girls and gender identities beyond the binary, fostering inclusivity and diversity within our community. Visit here to learn more and sign up

Northwest Girlchoir also has openings in our treble choirs for singers in grades 1-12 to join in the fun this coming fall! Northwest Girlchoir celebrates student voice and creativity; cultivates community; and inspires joy, belonging, and confidence for girls and youth beyond the gender binary. Singers learn musicianship, vocal technique, and performance skills, all while building lasting friendships in a supportive community.





During the span of five decades, Northwest Girlchoir has empowered and inspired thousands of young people in our region to lift their voices in chorus with others. Choristers perform for thousands of audience members at concerts held across the greater Puget Sound Region and on tours nationally and internationally.

Non-Auditioned Choirs: Online registration will open Monday, June 9, 2025 for singers entering grades 1-4 to join Liebe or Yǒu Yì! Members learn music in a fun and nurturing environment as they prepare for exciting mainstage concerts. Sign up online at www.northwestgirlchoir.org/non-auditioned-choirs!

Auditioned Choirs: Singers entering grades 4-12 can request an audition taking place June 17 and June 18, 2025, to join one of Northwest Girlchoir's progressive-level choirs this fall! Auditioned choir members enjoy performing at mainstage concerts, in the community and at special events, and even on tours. Learn more here.

Tuition Assistance: Tuition assistance is available for every choir level, and we encourage families to apply. Contact info@northwestgirlchoir.org for more information or call the office at 206-527-2900.








